To the Editor;
Having read the account by KDH journalist Madeline Oden regarding the personal, verbal attack on Mayor Pro Tem Wilkerson, the rant by Mr. Fornino is an example where not all thoughts need to be voiced.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 10:29 am
There are many people I have seen in parish, military, or other settings who are like this: They kick sand; criticize; go on tangents; but are not knowledgeable on how to construct valid and logical arguments.
So, they lapse into what is known in philosophy as the fallacy of “ad hominem abuse” — namely a personal attack on an individual that abuses and assails their character rather than addressing a given point at hand.
What is in question these past weeks is the ability of the Killeen voters to override state or federal regulations regarding marijuana possession (hopefully the city’s legal counsel is well versed in the relevant laws). Also, we as a town must answer “what is the value added” in making such a ruling? Aside from somewhat legitimate/questionable medical uses — why does legitimization of a “first step” substance for all uses that leads to other illicit drug sampling (from personal experience) need to be enabled?
The issue of what happened in a unit whereby a soldier shot others has no bearing on Mr. Wilkerson’s actions in the least. I did not and will not read the report of those events because the Fornino statement of “a person was driven to violence” is one that shifts blame on people that did not commit the act — and serves to free the criminal from the responsibility of his violent actions. This would turn the perpetrator into a victim rather than an offender.
This shooter, like many of the disturbed people as of late, had the very real choice of being angry but not taking a weapon against an individual to release his hate.
However, the issue of irresponsible people getting weapons must be resolved on state and federal levels.
This is from the point of view of one that was a qualified expert as a staff sergeant in the M16, .50-caliber, and M60.
Paul Passamonti
retired U.S. Army major
Killeen
