Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 reads that “It Protects employees and job applicants from employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin. Title VII protection covers the full spectrum of employment decisions, including recruitment, selections, terminations, and other decisions concerning terms and conditions of employment.”
Specifically, to be fully diverse; get the most qualified person regardless of race, color, religion, sex, and national origin. Do not discriminate/exclude or choose an individual for employment based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.
Equity must fit in with this as well because all are entitled to equal pay for equal work. All should be properly compensated regardless of race, color, religion, sex and national origin. This is called “sweat equity.”
Be inclusive. Namely, get the best people qualified for a position and not disqualified based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin. Competent labor is merit based.
Is this somewhat repetitive? Yes, that is the point! Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion have already been defined in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Opposition may state “That’s not the right definition of diversity, equity, and inclusion!”
To which I would respond: “Who defines these terms? You? And if I do not buy in to your definitions; I get excluded or called biased, eh?”
The U.S. does not need to pit people against one another and stereotype them using the theory known as “Critical Race”.
It needs to go back to Dr. King’s words of judging people by their character and not their skin color. So framed in this vein and the parameters of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, I am a strong supporter of diversity, equity, and inclusion — to reason otherwise is discriminatory and divisive.
Also, to use past/historical (or even perceived) victimhood to then become an oppressor to get what one wants (namely getting privilege by tearing down those considered to be privileged) is not equitable in the least!
