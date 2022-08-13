To the Editor:
Here is a different perspective on the decriminalization of marijuana. I realize this is a far cry from the pricing of the ’70s, so I’ve had to depend on Google. So what does it mean to decriminalize marijuana in 2022?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Here is a different perspective on the decriminalization of marijuana. I realize this is a far cry from the pricing of the ’70s, so I’ve had to depend on Google. So what does it mean to decriminalize marijuana in 2022?
1 oz of marijuana = 28 grams
4 oz = 112 grams
1 joint (cigarette) =0.50 grams
4 oz of joints = 224 joints
1 oz of marijuana =$300
4 oz = $1,200
1 joint = $10
$10 X 224 joints = $2,240
It doesn’t take much for any young entrepreneur to see how lucrative recreational marijuana can be. If you decriminalize the possession of 4 ounces or less, the number of would be street retailers will increase exponentially.
Why? Because you have removed the only deterrent to this type of enterprise. You’ll just make it easier for more young people to become a part of the cash cow.
I’m calling on the citizens of Killeen and Harker Heights to not be dumbed down by the Austin-based Ground Game partnered with self-interested politicians stumping only for your vote who do not care one iota for the communities of Bell County.
While they like to call themselves progressive, this is not progress. This is problematic for every one of us in Bell County.
More marijuana will be sold, affecting more than just families but schools, and not to mention the conflict it will cause with our legal community.
Years ago I sent my son to school with a pack of gum, thinking it would last him a week. After going through about five packs a week for several weeks, I found his piggy bank in his room full of money. Found out he was retailing gum at school.
Two pieces for 50 cents, or four for $1. Orbit had 14 pieces in one pack. I can only imagine today sending my son to school with 4 ounces of marijuana.
Take a stand for family, just say no in November.
Jim Mattson
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.