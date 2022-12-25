To the Editor:
The Killeen Police Department has announced that the chief of police is resigning — that, after he applied for the same position elsewhere.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
The Killeen Police Department has announced that the chief of police is resigning — that, after he applied for the same position elsewhere.
It’s a known fact that our police department is over 20 officers short. A recent police academy class graduated 20, yet not one committed to Killeen.
It’s impossible to have a Gang Unit when KPD can’t control traffic.
You can drive from Clear Creek to Seton Medical Center, either on I-14 or on city streets and never see a police unit.
It seems many local drivers have little or no regard for traffic lights or speed zones. I sat through two cycles of lights and counted the number of violators who ran the light at Jasper Road and South Fort Hood Street, and observed the ones running the light on the Killeen Unofficial Drag Way. This intersection was the site of three fatalities.
Meanwhile, the talk about reviving downtown with bars and clubs is not the answer. Like we need more bars.
First you have to get rid of the store fronts that look like misplaced junk. How about all the junk cars and tires sitting on lots, creating an eyesore?
What are needed are family restaurants, fine dining, unique gift shops and parking.
Take a look at Temple, Waco and even Salado to see how it’s done. People sleeping on benches really don’t make a favorable image.
C. Alan Jordan
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.