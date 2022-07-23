To the Editor:
To the Editor:
For most of my adult life, I’ve been pro-choice. It’s not that I embrace the idea of aborting an unwanted pregnancy, but rather which is the lesser of two evils?
Is it kinder to bring a child into this world, knowing that he or she will not be brought up in a loving, caring home or is it kinder to abort the child now?
A third option is not to get pregnant in the first place. But too many young people can’t be bothered with this rational approach. This applies to men and women.
A friend of mine got me thinking when me made the statement — “Life begins at conception.”
I heard this same remark recently at a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill.
The main question posed was — “At what point does that developing child get to exercise his/her constitutional rights?
Obviously, to millions of American women, until the child is outside the mother’s body, it’s not a person.
I hear legal arguments for and against abortion, but I seldom hear anything relating to morality. You know, asking the simple question —”What is right?”
About 1 million abortions happen in the U.S. every year. There are nine other countries with higher abortion rates.
Worldwide, some 53 million abortions are done each year. Unbelievable.
Whether abortions are legal or illegal, women will choose to have them done by whatever means necessary.
Laws do not change a person’s thinking. If you have to be told what to do, or not to by a piece of paper, you’re a miserable excuse for a human.
One thing gives me a little comfort as it pertains to abortions.
Women who have had multiple abortions might find their “Mr. Right” one day and want to settle down and start a family, only to find out they can no longer conceive. They have ruined their reproductive system. How tragic.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
