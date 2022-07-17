To the Editor:
Dear Killeen City Council members,
Chickens in Killeen is a good idea for the country, but not for the city because of:
1) Closeness of living quarters
2) Chicken poop
3) Roosters crow at all hours, not just at the crack of dawn like B grade movies
4) Deposition of dead fowl or butchered remains in a hygienic fashion.
5) Moving to farmland and getting a better tax designation is a better option and healthier for man and beast alike.
Paul Passamonti
retired U.S. Army major
Killeen
I support the idea of chickens in Killeen. The same arguments Passamonti makes against chickens could also apply to dogs as well. I suggest Passamonti should run his own life rather than trying to run the lives of others. You are not in the army anymore.
