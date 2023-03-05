To the Editor:
The following note is addressed to Killeen’s city officials.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
The following note is addressed to Killeen’s city officials.
Hon. Mayor and Council Members, The comprehensive park plan already has a planned expansion for District 4 on the corner of Cody Poe and Watercrest Drive.
Since the owners of the abandoned properties in the historical district have no intention of selling or occupying them and are delinquent in back taxes, condemn them (by use of Code Enforcement rules already in place); sequester them; and have your architect design town offices for Killeen which would be on one ADA-compliant (street) level.
Add to this all social services and the Warrior Rehab Center and housing and services for the homeless.
This way the historical facades of the buildings will be preserved, the real estate be used for town activities which have permanence, and other business will actually have a reason to open other amenities (cafes restaurants) and small business, because the government is located there.
Paul Passamonti
retired U.S. Army major
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.