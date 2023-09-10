In June, I highlighted the fact that in a six-month period, the City of Killeen had over 60 water pipe breakages. Since then, at least 20 more wrecked lines have occurred and several businesses have lost revenue due to a lack of water supply.
The City of Killeen noted that third-party companies that break the water lines must pay a $200.00 fine. In the last three months, water pipes continue to be a major problem that is going unchecked.
I would encourage the City of Killeen to increase the fine for those companies that continuously break the water lines, as the current fine is not a sufficient deterrent.
Rather than helping reduce the fees to community developers, I would encourage the city manager to seek additional revenue from those who ignore the rules and are not held accountable for breaking vital water pipes throughout the city of Killeen.
First, anyone ("professional" or "regular joe / jane") MUST call 811 - BEFORE they dig. It's law. Why? That initiates what are valled markouts by ALL public utililties. They formally mark where any utility lines are in a defined area with spray paint and flags. Yes, even if you have aerial lines. That way, if you dig and hit and damage something in an UNMARKED area - you are off the hook for repair costs. If you dig and damage in an UNMARKED area - you get the fine AND the total repair costs. (FYI, repair to a fiber line can cost TENS of thousands PER HOUR)
Markout process takes about a week.
Two problems. 1. I spoke to the City Engineer about this. Killeen is taking advantage of a State program to lay a fiber optic backbone theough the whole city. Why? No idea who is going to take charge of or maintain it. Anyway, the contractors are either not bothering to call for markouts or they begin drilling before they are complete. Time is money... Worse, rhey are not drilling deep enough to AVOID hitting lines, despite City guidelines. Drilling deeper takes time... Here's the rub. If you or I hit and damage something, we get the fine and full repair cost. Contractors do it, under this State program, we are limited in the amount they get fined and billed for repair. The fines and repair bills arent enough incentive to follow law or do the job right.
2. As I have said, the City is so focused on growth and laying new utility lines - we don't have a firm grip on maintaining or upgrading what we already have.
In all my life, I think I recall 2...maybe 3 boil water notices total in any other place I lived. Now having lived in Killeen for 11 years - I habe lost count.
