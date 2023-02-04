To the Editor:
During the 1980s, we were warned that the next ice age was coming, then in the 1990s someone else decided that the words “Climate Change” would enable him and his friends to amass a fortune.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
During the 1980s, we were warned that the next ice age was coming, then in the 1990s someone else decided that the words “Climate Change” would enable him and his friends to amass a fortune.
Since then everything, weather wise, that happens will be labeled climate change and Americans and Europeans must forgo our way of life and give up all the progress we have made to live longer and healthier.
By denying ourselves, China and Africa and South America could continue screwing up the planet but we will benefit by feeling good at our efforts.
As a theoretical, let’s say we all do as the Biden administration wants and everyone get an electric car, stove, whatever. We plug in to charge the battery of our car, turn on the burners on our stove to start our evening meal and turn on the computer to do some work/play/whatever.
Since less than 30 percent of our energy comes from renewable, what do you think would happen?
The same that happens in California with far less cars and electric stoves, that follows those ideas. Everything that relies on electricity would come to a halt.
Yes, because of the Biden and California administration policies disregard common sense and the system would be overdrawn and our ‘circuit breaker” would go off and everything that relies on electricity would come to a halt!
So instead of force feeding us the “electric revolution” that we can’t afford or sustain, maybe it would be better to be energy independent (like we were before) and provide real incentives that allow the “Market Place” to move us towards that end.
It would cost less, get the government out of the market place and allow us to move in a more leisurely and sustainable pace toward the future.
If you want an example, look at college education. The cost moved upward slowly when loans had to be secured from private institutions.
When the government got involved education cost skyrocketed because the taxpayers were on the hook to pay.
W.A. Wright Jr.
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.