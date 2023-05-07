To the Editor:
To the Editor:
This week’s Killeen City Council workshop was interesting, to say the least.
I got to see firsthand something about the Killeen City Council that greatly impressed me, as well as something that concerned me enough to question if I would be attending any more council meetings.
First, the good part. Mayor Debbie Nash-King made a motion to reprimand Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson for his conduct at a previous council workshop that got a little heated.
The mayor was waiting for a second to that motion but didn’t get one.
She asked again for a second and once again, nothing.
Just before the motion died, Mayor Pro Tem Wilkerson spoke up and seconded the motion against himself!
It takes a lot of character to do something like that.
Equally impressive is the support shown by the rest of the council for Mr. Wilkerson.
He messed up. He apologized. Let’s move on. Absolutely.
As a result of that altercation, the mayor put the banning of firearms in the council chambers on the agenda.
During the Citizen Comments portion of the workshop, five residents spoke in opposition to the measure. Not one person spoke in favor of the ban.
Later in the workshop, Former Mayor (and current Councilman) Jose Segarra made a motion to remove the item from the agenda.
Councilman Ramon Alvarez offered his reasons for opposing the ban. Thank you both.
The mayor, along with three council members were pretty adamant that guns aren’t needed in the council chambers because we have police officers providing security.
Yes, you do. The mayor also said, “Let them do their job.” Absolutely.
The concealed carry holders who attend council meetings aren’t there to provide security.
We carry because we take responsibility for our own safety. And if an officer needs help, we’re there.
Of the 18 million-plus concealed carry holders in this country, only about seven-tenths of 1 percent ever get in trouble.
I think that speaks volumes as to the character of these individuals and the training they receive.
We understand the legal and moral responsibilities that come with carrying a gun.
We respect and support law enforcement. We are some of the most law-abiding citizens in America.
And one day, an armed, law-abiding American might just be the difference between you living or dying.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
