Killeen reader praises city staff, WCID-1 for handling of water issue
To the Editor:
I attended the most recent Killeen City Council meeting where, as you might expect, the main topic of discussion was our water quality.
Present were Killeen’s director of Public Works, Mr. Jeff Reynolds, and the director of Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, Ricky Garrett.
Both men made statements regarding their findings and proposed course of action, as it relates to the lower than usual chlorine levels found in Killeen’s water supply.
The council members had the opportunity to ask their questions, and I’m quite satisfied with the responses they got.
From reading the first KDH article regarding this matter, it was pretty apparent that we weren’t dealing with a catastrophe. Just chlorine levels that were less than desirable.
But anytime there’s any issues, we have folks who overreact, as many council members found out.
They received calls from irate residents asking questions like “Why didn’t someone come to my front door and tell me about this?” “Is this an act of terrorism?” “Why didn’t the fire department bring me clean water?”
Fire Chief Jim Kubinski addressed this question.
“Yes, the Killeen Fire Department does provide drinking water to those who for whatever reason can’t boil sufficient amounts of water.”
But Chief Kubinski indicated that most callers just didn’t want to boil their water, or go buy some. So they were turned down.
One young woman, who owns a farm within city limits, addressed the council. She stated that if the city can’t provide clean water, she wants permission to drill a well.
She’s tired of boiling water and carrying it to her animals. I’ve heard it all now.
There’s not any animals I’m aware of that couldn’t drink straight out of Belton Lake.
I’d like to thank Mr. Jeff Reynolds and his Public Works staff. Killeen’s water and sewer department, whose people have worked around the clock, flushing the city’s water system, WCID No. 1 and TCEQ for their assistance.
My apology to WCID No. 1 and Mr. Garrett for the hostile treatment by Councilwoman Mellisa Brown. Her attack on Mr. Garrett was uncalled for and unprofessional.
Saying that WCID No. 1 is irresponsible and reactive was out of line.
When Mr. Garrett stated that WCID No. 1 treats our water to 400% of what’s required, that was the first time Ms. Brown stopped talking.
It slowly sunk in that our water is actually four times cleaner than the state of Texas requires. That’s what I call proactive. Thank you.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.