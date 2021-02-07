To the Editor:
The Bell County Health Department has done a great job in getting people registered and notifying them of their appointment to receive the first COVID vaccine. Coordinating the scheduling, notifying people and getting people vaccinated was a huge challenge, but they have succeeded.
I was originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. I received a notification several days before to confirm and remind me of my appointment. Then on Sunday, Jan. 17, I received a notification of a delay because the vaccine had not arrived, and I should come Tuesday, Jan. 19, between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Again, on Tuesday, I received another notification that I should come on Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, I went to the Killeen Community Center and got there around 8:45 a.m. There were approximately 10 people in line. When I went into the building, a lady at the front desk found my name and I was told to go to the next station, where I picked up a packet. After filling out the information sheet, a gentleman came and got it, and then I was called to another another station, given a card and waited to be called back to receive my shot. After receiving my shot, I had to wait 15 minutes to see that I had no reaction to the shot.
The whole procedure was professionally done. The policemen, first responders, nurses and volunteers were courteous, friendly and helpful. I could not have asked for a better “vaccination experience” and I truly appreciate what they have done. Many, many thanks.
Martha Blevins
Killeen
