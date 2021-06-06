To the Editor:
Texas HB 3979 — Civics Instruction & Policy in Public Schools — I believe is watermark legislation to returning basic civics instruction to the concept of inclusivity in American Culture, as opposed to exclusivity/diversity trending paths of the new concepts of cancel/woke culture, “1619 Project” and Critical Race Theory.
The legislation mentions none of the above concepts; however, it goes to the heart of the issue. It may be seemingly overly restrictive and directive in nature; but it provides a needed differentiation between “critical thought” based on a common understanding and knowledge of the U.S. Constitution/”Law of the Land”; versus individual/ISD (perhaps corrupted) “free thought” teachers/administrators corrupted by their own bias.
With passage of the bill, the Texas SBOE and KISD have their “summer school” social studies agendas going forward.
Henry Glaister
Harker Heights
(1) comment
Could not agree more.
