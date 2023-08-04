Putting aside the well-publicized grey-headed aliens with large black eyes first discussed in the Folingsby novel “A Tale of the Future” (1891), the bipartisan committee on Unidentified Areal Phenomenon (UFOs are now UAP’s) left the American public with more mysteries than revelations after its hearing in Washington recently.
Three men who had access or have seen these craft underwent over two hours of questions. One revelation spoke of the recovery of other-worldly biological material. But alas, neither the public nor the committee has “a need to know” what information was discovered, and it can only be done in an environment that is suited for this kind of classification — presumably top secret.
A later book series called “Communion” (1984 and on) spoke of creepy alien abductions to clone people and do other things to them— which it appears they have not gotten right since the Roswell Incident of 1947, which also has many loose ends and contradictory accounts.
As a retired Army chaplain, I would like to know if the aliens (if they are publicly proven to exist) are a redeemed species incapable of evil, or a race like ours that can have freedom of choice between good or bad.
The trapsing around at night and purported entrances in and out of our airspace (360 since March 2023) would indicate another unclear motive. One person who testified to this committee was asked if the U.S, government is in contact with these beings (and if so, I wonder with what language?); the question was sidestepped with the intelligence-ism “I am not at liberty to discuss this.” Really? Before this committee? Then who is!
Why is there no redeeming value nor technology that has been gained from supposed alien contact in all these decades? The whole world has an estimated 300 some-odd satellites that gather military intelligence. It is rather difficult to believe that none of them have any evidence to support the UAP data.
Surely, such beings (if they exist) would have to come from such enormously far distances and have such unfathomable power, that they would not fear anything humans could do.
Another theory posited in science fiction novels is that they are transdimensional — namely, not bound by space or time.
In either case, why do they bother with us? What do they want? Maybe nothing; and the wreckage from supposed crashes is from an alien version of the “Fast and Furious!”
As such, they could see humans and all their conflicts as bad company, pollution, and mere forms of cheap entertainment!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.