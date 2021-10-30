To the Editor:
On the ballot for Nov. 2 there is the Constitutional Proposition 2, and I have received several campaign home mailer cards urging us to vote YES.
The claim on the mail piece is that enacting this constitutional amendment would allow counties to build safer local roads and bridges.
The pieces were paid for by the political action committee Texas Infrastructure Now, and they make claims that there would not be any new taxes or fees.
However, when I read the Herald’s piece from Oct. 17 describing ballot items, I detect a conflict between facts and this claim by Infrastructure Texas.
The financing which Prop 2 would allow counties to use to pay for roads and bridges will be paid back with tax revenues. That being said, it is tax money that pays for the roads and bridges from Proposition 2. It sounds like a false claim by Texas Infrastructure Now. It might not be a new tax, but any increase in an existing tax is new tax money to me, and unwanted.
Also, the Herald’s Oct. 17 article said, “Already, cities and towns have the authority to fund projects with this financing method.”
Why do we need Prop 2, and why are super-sized general contractors supporting it?
Are the PACs backers trying to go around our elected county officials in some way? Will Prop 2 put into place mechanisms making it easy for out-of-town developers to wrest ownership of “unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county” away from the current owners, much like what has been done in other states where developments of roads and bridges were a tool that justified taking land from people. Only in this instance Texas Infrastructure Now uses the term “Transportation Reinvestment Zones.”
I have not seen any comments from county judges and commissioners on the topic.
Perhaps you may be able to disabuse me of the belief that Texas Infrastructure Now is using a false claim to get votes to pass Prop 2, which is a proposal that may not even be needed.
Scott Clark
Killeen
