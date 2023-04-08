To the Editor:
I am responding in part to “Heights reader says Prop A is a malignant tumor on community” (Letters, March 26).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
I am responding in part to “Heights reader says Prop A is a malignant tumor on community” (Letters, March 26).
I often read comments and opinions surrounding the topic but do not often find logic or facts, just emotion. There is empirical data that one can easily access to get a better understanding of the purpose of the proposition and the effect of arrest mainly the disproportionate rate of arrest/conviction(s) of Black and Brown people surrounding low-level amounts of marijuana (under 2 ounces).
It’s strange how some feel this ordinance will increase crime! Or allow minors to smoke marijuana! It is not a call for legalization. It will simply allow an individual with a marijuana cigarette or for argument’s sake under 2 ounces to not be arrested unless there are extenuating circumstances.
If you have never been “arrested” then surely you do not know firsthand the complications that come with an arrest. For instance, on applications, the question is no longer “Have you ever been convicted.” It is now “Have you ever been arrested?
The fact that being arrested can lead to a conviction on a lesser charge is another topic, but it gets muddy to say the least.
Imagine not being able to receive a grant for school or being confined to low-paying jobs simply because you were arrested for a marijuana cigarette.
There isn’t a need for Reefer Madness in 2023; there are bigger fish to fry, such as fentanyl.
Satya Allen
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.