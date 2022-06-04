To the Editor:
RE: Kempner reader asks why regular citizens need assault weapons
I would like to address the name ASSAULT WEAPON that the writer and most of the Liberal Main Stream Media hangs on just about any gun they feel the need to vilify.
A true ASSAULT WEAPON is one where it fires multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger. The AR style weapons sold to citizens is a SEMI-AUTOMATIC gun — meaning that it fires one round with each pull of the trigger. Because they look like a M16 rifle does not mean they function the same way.
I guess that the writer is unaware that background checks are made for every legally made purchase of a gun EXCEPT for person-to-person sales of guns.
There are issues with the background checks — the issues are that more than a few Police agencies, courts, the military, and other agencies that should feed information into the background check system but DO NOT feed the information into the system. They are in effect facilitating people who should not be able to own or purchase a gun to do just that.
I am all for background checks — but the system has to be fed the information it needs to assist in making an informed decision.
The writer talks about registration and the resistance to ANY registration scheme by many — including me. All one has to do is look at England, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. They had registration schemes. Those schemes made a very handy list when the government of each made the decision to confiscate the very weapons that were registered. No, I am not willing to register my weapons with any government agency.
The writer asks what would any of us do when faced with a situation where firing in self-defense is required. He is right a lot of people will talk a good fight. The only ones that know for sure are the ones who are faced with the situation and use their gun to defend themselves or others who are threatened. I think I know what I would do. But, until the situation requires action with a gun faces me, I only think I know. Training and years of practice help, but at that fateful fraction of a second each of us must face the question of AM I READY TO TAKE ANOTHER’S LIFE.
I do genuinely believe this is another liberal using a tragedy to further their gun control agenda without addressing the real issues of the shooting in Uvalde.
Hal Dudley
Killeen
(1) comment
My thoughts exactly on the issue. The liberal media outlet focuses on background checks as if none are made. They suppress the fact that most guns are used it crime are stolen in burglaries and are often traded for drugs. And to think those have swore to serve and protect the constitution are failing miserably in their oaths. Thousands of times each year guns are used in self defense scenios where a shot is not even fired to save a life. Criminals use gun free zones to exploit their cowardly ways. And we should not refer to these idiots as gunman. They are cowards in our society and should be labeled as such to avoid future shootings. If you don't feel comfortable around guns then maybe you are not responsible enough and not partake in the discussion. But please do not tread on my right to defend family or friends in a deadly situation. I'd rather be a criminal who saved a life than a helpless victim of some cowards demise. The police can't be everywhere and respond times are getting longer. Can you wait or do the right thing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.