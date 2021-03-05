To the Editor:
This is in reference to Mr. Hank Glaister’s comments on Feb 28.
Mr Glaister, you should check your facts before calling teachers names and spouting your vitriol. Teachers are in the classroom with the students who chose to go to school in person.
Not all parents think it is safe to send their children back. That is their right! My grandson is doing virtual because my daughter does not feel that it is safe for him in school at this time. He is a straight-A student and loves the virtual because there are no distractions and he can work at his own pace. That is her right!
A teacher has died from COVID and a lot have contracted it. The TEA is not a labor union; it runs the education system in all of Texas. The school board has no choice but to do what the TEA tells them to do.
You need to get your facts straight. You say you have had your fill. I have had my fill of people like you, trying to tell us all what to do. Worry about your family, not mine.
Lugene Bennett
Killeen
