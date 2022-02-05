To the Editor:
The Biden/Harris administration is AWOL on border security for the United States. Jen Psaki, White House Secretary, made this statement to the AP regarding the hostage-taker in Colleyville, Texas: “Our understanding, and obviously we’re still looking into this, is that he was checked against U. S. government databases multiple times prior to entering the country, and the U. S. government did not have any derogatory information about the individual in our systems at the time of entry.”
She added: “We’re certainly looking back, what occurred to learn every possible lesson we can to prevent attacks like this in the future.”
What she said simply amazes me regarding what the Biden administration is NOT doing to protect Texans, Texas’ southern border, as well as the country.
Governor Abbott is having to utilize Texas’ own resources (Money, Texas Department of Public Safety, & National Guard) to try to prevent what is a total invasion.
The Biden/Harris pathetic administration wants to pick and choose who they protect and where they protect this country.
Phillip B. Moore
Killeen
