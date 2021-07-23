To the Editor:
Ever since Joe Biden took office, I have made it clear that there is no way this man beat Donald Trump in the last presidential election.
I didn’t watch the debates, but I didn’t need to. I was quite pleased with the job President Trump was doing.
At some point during the first debate, President Trump must have realized that Joe Biden was struggling with his answers. Hence the nickname “Sleepy Joe.”
Fast forward to today and Joe Biden would be hard pressed to tell you what he had for breakfast this morning.
His news conferences are carefully orchestrated events, using teleprompters, note cards and select questions, asked by carefully chosen reporters.
In spite of all this preparation, Biden still stumbles, stutters and freezes up mid-sentence. Many times with a blank stare on his face.
I feel sorry for him. As America’s population ages, more and more older Americans are dealing with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Diseases that rob people of their ability to think.
As the leader of the free world, Joe Biden doesn’t have the luxury of being a little off his game.
Our allies are counting on America to lead the way. Our enemies are looking for any opportunity to capitalize on Joe Biden’s weaknesses.
So how much longer can this go on before the 25th Amendment is invoked? I don’t know. Maybe the end of the year.
But even after Joe Biden is removed from office, we’re not out of the woods.
Kamala Harris is also a weak leader. Her silly giggling any time she’s asked a question she’s uncomfortable with shows that she’s ill-equipped to handle being president.
All I can say is it will be a long 3½ years until the Republicans get another chance to make things right.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.