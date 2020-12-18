To the Editor:
I hear that KISD is seeking a mascot for the new Chaparral High School.
It seems to me that this is an easy pick since the roadrunner is also known as the Chaparral and is made famous for its tact in outrunning and outsmarting Wylie Coyote.
Smart and fast mascot for the new school.
Louis Brittingham
Killeen
