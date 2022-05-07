Killeen reader says chief justice’s legacy is trashed with draft leak
To the Editor:
The legacy of Chief Justice John Roberts’ Supreme Court has been tossed into the trash bin of history. The leaked document indicates that five members of the Court have decided to overturn the precedent right of women to choose.
The term that several of the justices used during their confirmation hearings was “Stare Decisis”—“standing by things decided.” Neil Gorsuch flatly stated in his hearing that Roe is settled precedent that was reaffirmed by the Court several times.
Brett Kavanaugh said in his hearing, “Senator, I said that it is settled as a precedent of the Supreme Court ... And one of the important things to keep in mind about Roe v. Wade is that it has been reaffirmed many times over the past 45 years.”
During his hearing, Samuel Alito said, “I think that when a decision is challenged, and it is reaffirmed that strengthens its value as stare decisis.”
At his hearing, Clarence Thomas said he never gave much thought to Roe v. Wade. Just months after his confirmation, he was suddenly an anti-abortionist.
Amy Coney Barrett, who was rushed through confirmation even though she never tried a case, was only in private practice for 2 years, and was a judge for only 5 years.
During her hearing, she remained non-committal while continuously deflecting questions on Roe.
These justices all raised their hands and swore to tell the truth and some of them lied under oath. The majority have decided to implement sharia law over precedent. This court no longer deserves any respect.
Richard Blankenship
Killeen
(2) comments
I hate to break it to you, libs.
-If you're for MANDATORY jabs
-If you're AGAINST a woman's right to carry a firearm to protect herself
-If you're AGAINST parents' rights to determine what their children are being exposed to in school
You're not PRO CHOICE.
You're a HYPOCRITE.
I remember all SCJ swear to uphold the Constitution of the United States and yet you call out those that want to pass the issue to the state level. Have you forgotten the liberal Justices that continue to go against the Constitution or how all the liberal justices stand hand in hand and never go against liberal policies? Further you use the term Sharia Law I had to laugh my butt off at this joke. apparently, you have no clue. Like Biden after his speech, you are saying what's next. Have you ever heard of the 10th amendment and what it says about federal law?
