To the Editor:
Declaring a “State of Emergency” or “Disaster” from the rise in COVID numbers is a good move. It will ensure state and federal monies will be made available to our city in relation to it. Our focus should be, not just on the well-being of the citizens of Killeen, but also for the financial stability of our city as well. With this said, here is another suggestion. Since our council is acknowledging rising COVID numbers in our city, county and state, they should also acknowledge one of the reasons it is spreading across our state and, subsequently our city as well ... the border crisis.
There are people who celebrated the news of Governor Abbott coming down with COVID — even though he was fully vaccinated. What wasn’t celebrated was his executive order to not allow COVID positive noncitizens to travel around our cities or states.
Yes, the argument about “Racial Profiling” and the interference of the government’s “Release plan” but, seeing the freedoms Americans are sacrificing in response to COVID, is the possibility of racial profiling potential noncitizens in order to prevent the spread of COVID a freedom already being sacrificed by Americans to a degree to where it is OK to allow the infected to travel freely?
The answer to this question is a matter of opinion, of course. My suggestion is this, that the Killeen City Council establishes a resolution to submit a request to Brad Buckley and John Carter to officially, on behalf of the citizens of Killeen, to notify President Biden of its desire for him to regain control of our southern borders. It is difficult to acknowledge something in part but be afraid to address the whole.
Steve Harris
Killeen
