To the Editor:
I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the increasing problem of trash and debris littering the streets, medians, and bridges in our city.
It is troubling to witness the decline in the cleanliness of our public spaces, especially considering the significant increases in property taxes that Killeen residents experienced this past year.
Killeen is our home, and as residents, we take pride in our community. However, the current state of our streets and public areas is a matter of grave concern.
The trash and debris not only affect the aesthetic appeal of our city but also poses environmental/health hazards.
One of the most distressing observations is that the city’s maintenance efforts seem to be falling short.
It is my understanding that loads with debris should be covered to prevent littering.
Regrettably, this essential step seems to have been overlooked, the result is blowing trash from trucks and trailers and then city mowers coming along and mowing over trash and debris, exacerbating the problem.
It is essential for Killeen to address these issues promptly and effectively. Clean and well-maintained public spaces not only improve our quality of life but also enhance the overall image of our community.
I urge city/county officials to take immediate action to rectify these situations.
This might include increasing efforts to clean and maintain these areas regularly, perhaps even planting flowering bushes that are so common in other cities to enhance our roadways.
Killeen deserves to shine as a city that takes pride in its appearance and cleanliness.
Let us not allow the current state of our public spaces to tarnish our community’s image and reputation.
By working together and holding our leaders accountable for its responsibilities, we can ensure a cleaner, more beautiful Killeen for all residents.
Karen Doerbaum
Killeen
