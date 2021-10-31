To the Editor:
Unbelievable! Once again, the city of Killeen cannot provide drinking water for its citizens. As if the debacle of February’s winter storm wasn’t enough, now we have to contend with this boil water notice.
Everyone should be entitled to a rebate. After all, if we’re late one day paying our bill, we get charged $10. Later, it’s an additional $25, and then a shutoff notice.
And some of the pipes are over 75 years old? The city collects enough money to replace them. Better stock up on bottled water, folks. This will be one interesting winter.
Christina Hatt
Killeen
