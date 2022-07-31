1. Yes. The virus can spread through the air or contact with skin or surfaces. It’s concerning.

2. Yes. .Scientists are still studying the virus. Whether it will become a crisis is unknown.

3. No. The virus usually clears up on its own with 2 to 4 weeks, and it’s generally not fatal.

4. No. A vaccine is available for some patients, if it’s given soon enough after exposure.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say without seeing how quickly it spreads in the community.

