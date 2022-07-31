To the Editor:
We are in an exceptional drought. Everyone needs to be keenly aware of fire danger and water conservation. We should be in some stage of conservation that will reduce water usage.
As you drive around the city, watch for water running down the curb. Sometimes it is from a yard or business. Code Enforcement may be able to issue fines for this.
Mainly, I invite you to watch for water coming from knee-high green plastic valves all over the city. These are part of the city system. I was told they are relief valves, programmed to flush lines.
I was in the water flush biz briefly long ago. Water quality is monitored all through the system. The city buys water from WCID. So your tax dollars pay for wasted water. If chlorine levels are not within specs, the problem is at the source. Or in the system. Flushing this much water with valves is treating a symptom. Last year, that was over 9M gallons.
I encourage you to watch for these valves and call it in. I did. Also gave info to officials. If there is a problem with chlorine levels, WCID needs to sell us a better product. Or the city needs to fix the system.
Wasting this much potable water is a poor response. Valves on the south end of W.S. Young Drive run most of the time. Are they programmed? Are they monitored?
WCID sells water to the city. The city sells water to you. Conservation has not been applied. This is a critical issue. If it is not addressed, may I suggest that all water customers skip payment on the next billing cycle. Can you hear me now?
Do your part to save this resource. Expect the same from the city.
Wayne Duncan
Killeen
