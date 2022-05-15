To the Editor:
At this past Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting, I was glad to see the passing of the amendment the city’s ordinance governing livestock.
The amendment allows miniature pigs to be kept as pets within the city limits.
It was close. The measure passed by one vote, 4-3.
While I voiced my support for the measure on two occasions, my reason had more to do with helping a young woman keep her emotional support mechanism in place, rather than legally allowing residents to own pet pigs.
For all the recent talk about mental health issues, I couldn’t believe that the city of Killeen wanted to take away Ms. Jewellian Jones’ best coping mechanism. Ms. Jones had all the documentation to show that her pet pig “Penny May is an emotional support animal.
I believe that the City Council has the power to deal with such issues on a case-by-case basis, without having to change the ordinance. But it’s too late now. The revised ordinance is in effect.
My biggest concern now isn’t that everyone will want to have a pet pig, but that too many will get a pot-bellied pig without doing any homework to see if owning one is a good match for them.
There’s plenty of videos on YouTube that will let you see firsthand the good and bad about owning a pet pig.
And for you parents who indulge your children, please don’t.
A pot-bellied pig lives 12-18 years. Unless you and your spouse agree that you both want a pet pig and are in it for the long haul, please don’t get one.
Kids’ wants change almost daily. Don’t fall for that crying, whining and begging to get a pet pig.
As your kids get older, they will most likely lose interest at some point.
All pets deserve to live a good life until the day they die. They enrich our lives. Do right by them.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
This emotional support animal stuff has gone too far already. People shopping with large dogs in Walmart. They are not trained animals as you would think they should be. Do you really need to bring your huge dog everywhere you go to feel secure. What's next.. I can't bring a gun to shop at Walmart without a license but some idiot can walk in with her mutt to feel secure.. dogs get nervous around large crowds and may act out and could bite. Maybe they need to bring their mental health provider too.. not like the dog could talk this person through a nervous situation.. what happened to people being able to tough it out and getting better..
