To the Editor:
I’d like to share my opinion on a recent KDH article about a possible pay raise for Killeen’s city council.
There’s an argument to be had for both sides.
I agree with Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King when she says that council members are servants to the community.
The fact that the council does this job for so little pay is admirable.
This is why I’ve been so supportive of the council and the mayor when uninformed individuals are quick to criticize.
I know that these men and women are not motivated by financial gain, but rather their love for our city and its residents.
Few readers are aware of just how much time and energy is spent by the council and mayor to move our growing community forward.
In a conversation I had with the late Jim Kilpatrick, I asked Jim about how many hours he spent doing council business. “About 20,” he said.
In a separate conversation with Jim, I asked him how many hours were spent balancing the budget a few years ago, when it was discovered there was a substantial shortfall. “About 150.”
This should be of interest to all council candidates who are running in the May election.
Ask yourself, if this is a sacrifice you are willing to make should you win.
The last pay raise for the city council and the mayor was 20 years ago. I’d say they’re long overdue for a raise.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
