The writer quotes Ronald Reagan but as often happens, he quoted only the part of the speech that made his point and left out a very important sentence from that same speech: “But I do believe an AK-47, a machine gun, is not a sporting weapon nor needed for home defense.” Most gun owners believe the same thing — we do not need a machine gun in our home. There are some who do and are willing to jump through all of the hoops that are required to own one.
It is not necessarily the Republicans who are scaremongering. We are however, very concerned about the multitude of liberal Democrats that openly say they are coming after our guns. Now we have a president who is willing and ready to break the Second Amendment. He along with the speaker of the House and the Senate majority leader are working to find a way to enact what they call “common sense” gun laws — a thinly veiled attempt to make it harder and harder to LEGALLY buy, own and use guns. I as a Republican, veteran, gun owner, NRA life member, husband and father will do everything in my power to make sure that NEVER HAPPENS!
I would think that every gun owner should ask themselves before they vote in any election if the person, they are voting for will uphold the Second Amendment. If not, find someone else to vote for. Especially in November 2022 — just a short 14 months ahead, remember and vote your love for the Republic.
The writer does not understand that the gun violence, for the most part is not due to LEGAL gun owners. The issue is the lax enforcement and, in some cities and states, the near total lack of prosecution of gun crimes. Criminals know that they can do what they want in a lot of places in the Republic. Police have to have ZERO tolerance for gun crime. Prosecutors MUST charge and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.
This is really simple: Use a gun — go to jail (for a long time). But liberal Democrats do not see it that way. Defund the police. Totally do away with the police. Those are things we hear from the Democratic “leaders” in the news. Look at Portland. Look at Seattle. Look at Chicago. It goes on and on. Gun crime is rampant. Citizens need to be able to defend themselves. Not be told to hide in their homes while the criminals run wild.
No, we need the Second Amendment and we need the people who will help ensure that the Right to Bear Arms is never taken away by liberal socialists who want to destroy this Republic.
Hal Dudley
Killeen
Agree. I used to be a democrat. Now I will never ever vote for any democrat for any office and the gun issue is why
