To the Editor:
Today we are hearing huge howls demanding gun control coming largely from the liberal Democratic Party leadership. The Uvalde shootings are but one of the examples being used towards this goal.
Unfortunately, logic does not appear to exist in this tirade of misdirection. The story line presented by these liberal mavens completely fails to explain how any form of gun control they propose would have lessened the tragedy.
The crime committed, in a well identified no-gun zone, was already against long established law. The perpetrator simply ignored all of these laws, and as he promised entered a known undefended target rich location where he proceeded to shoot down helpless children.
This gun control crowd appears to think that law abiding citizens should thereby be disarmed, leaving only the criminals and themselves in possession of firearms.
At this point, I have to ask who was actually supposed to have protected these children? Could it be the police who would protect them? That did not work out very well. Fact, only a good guy/gal with a gun could have stopped this criminal, perhaps when he was delayed outside and before children died.
Perhaps as citizens we should accept that the responsibility for protecting our children would be more important than this sick attempt to politicize a tragedy!
You might also do some research on how the Democratic Party used gun control to keep slavery safe for their pre-Civil War leadership. Keep in mind that the political party of the Confederacy was the Democratic Party.
Yes, General Hood was a Confederate; he was also a Democrat. These are the same clowns who used the KKK and then developed the Jim Crow laws to keep the former slaves in virtually unchanged bondage.
Remember George Wallace and Bull Conners? Both were widely acclaimed Democrats. It was a Democrat sheriff in Alabama who denied Republican Dr. Martin Luther King a firearms permit.
Today we see this same unreformed Democratic leadership continuing their old ways of keeping control of and dividing citizens. Only now they are working on disarming all law-abiding citizens, regardless of race.
The children of Uvalde deserve better! As do all of us not rich or powerful enough to get the government to provide them with protection in the form of heavily armed Secret Service Agents or private mercenaries paid on the taxpayers’ backs.
Jack Ralston
Killeen
(1) comment
You are absolutely correct. Guns is why I stopped supporting the Marxist democrat party years ago.
