To the Editor:
Words matter. What has been said and the actions that resulted in death and destruction at the U.S. Capitol building on 6 January are a sign that we as a nation need to step back and take a good look at ourselves.
Where is the decency, respect and the lessons we have learned from our past? Yes, we have our freedoms — freedom of speech, freedom to assemble and a right to vote. These are rights we enjoy and cherish. However, within those rights we do not have license to hate, to physically break down doors and assault police officers and thus spiral us all into anarchy.
This election is over. Over 60 courts have supported that. We need to address the future! We are still in the middle of a worldwide pandemic where the United States leads in infections and deaths. Many have and continue to minimize the effects of COVID-19, spouting off statistics that only a small percentage of the population catches the virus.
However, 21 million infected out of 330 million Americans is not a small percentage; 365,000 deaths is not a small statistic. If you need clarification on that, ask a family member whose loved one was ill or died.
My family hunkered down and while my 85-year- old mother and brother recuperated from COVID. We had our traditional Thanksgiving and later Christmas dinners without them. My mother and brother are not a small statistic to me and our family.
No, my friends, we have more important matters to attend to than this past election.
The words of the president and those members of Congress led by Ted Cruz egged on the disaster in the U.S. Capitol, and that day, January 6, is a stain on our country’s history ... another “day of infamy.”
We need to hold our representatives accountable to us, We the People. But at the same time we need to hold ourselves accountable, too. We need to break this artificial and destructive divide of the “Us and Them” and work
together for all of us; each neighborhood, each city and town, each state and the whole United States.
Let’s bring civility and respect to the forefront of our encounters and gatherings, let us pray that we as a united people can repair the damage that has been visited upon us and let us look to a brighter, healthier and more civil future for us, our children and grandchildren.
James P. Rodgers
Killeen
