To the Editor:
Joe Biden may occupy the Oval Office, but I will ever address him as Mr. President.
It still seems like a bad dream that a charismatic Donald Trump lost to a man with almost zero personality.
I’ve never been big on politics and when Donald Trump first announced that he was running for president, much of America, my self included, asked the question, “You’re not serious?”
For a man who’s never even been a city councilman to run for president is unheard of.
But Trump was serious, and when he won the 2016 election, he hit the ground running.
There’s no doubt in my mind that he did a lot of good while in office. And would have done even more with a second term.
When seeing Trump rallies with upwards of 25,000 in attendance and Biden rallies with more Secret Service agents than attendees, I know this election was not legit.
To add insult to injury, President Trump is being impeached for a second time. A petty, vindictive action since impeachment is intended to remove someone from office. He’s already out.
I respect and will continue to support President Trump.
Here’s a man who has everything, by most people’s standards. He is so grateful for what this great country has allowed him to achieve that he wants to give back. That’s rare for a politician.
Donald Trump is a fighter and he will be back. And I and 74 million other Americans will continue to support him.
In the meantime, we’re stuck with Joe Biden. I can’t say that he’s off to a great start, but time will tell.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
