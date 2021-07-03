To the Editor:
Getting away from fossil fuels. A hot-button topic around much of the world.
Our administration wants to get to 100% renewable energy by 2035. Other industrialized nations are looking at 2045 or 2050.
So when is this milestone event going to happen? Truthfully, it will happen when it happens.
There’s a reason why there are literally oceans of crude oil beneath the earth’s crust. Why there are mountains of coal and huge pockets of natural gas.
These resources were put here for man to discover and make use of, while searching for a more permanent solution to our energy needs. And I’m pretty sure that these resources will last as long as it takes to achieve that.
Currently, about 20% of our energy demands are being met by alternative sources.
The two most popular would have to be solar and wind power. But each has a downside.
Solar only works during daylight hours. Currently, technology to store this power doesn’t seem to exist.
Wind turbines fail quite regularly, but investigators don’t know why.
Another drawback is that the turbine blades are non-recyclable. Because of their construction, they are extremely to break down.
So they are cut into 40-foot sections and buried. And they won’t ever degrade.
Nuclear is the best choice, according to one expert I listened to.
I know that the U.S. Navy has used nuke power to run many submarines and carriers for about 50 years, without a single accident.
Nuke power provides a lot energy in a small package, unlike solar and wind.
Scientists would be wise not to put all their hopes in just one or two sources.
There are over 284 million vehicles currently registered in America. I don’t see a smooth transition going from gas and diesel to electric, in the time frame mentioned.
I don’t see gas disappearing any time soon. The oil companies have too much invested to just quit.
Two things may help us have our cake and eat it too, though.
Something called a carbon collector shows great promise. Supported by Bill Gates, these structures will suck in polluted air and turn harmful CO2 into solid pellets. The pellets can be stored and used later.
And lastly is hydrogen. It seems that gas-powered vehicles could be retro-fitted to run on hydrogen, which burns super clean compared to gas.
I am encouraged by what I’ve heard and read. Because NASCAR with electric cars is just wrong!
Bill Paquette
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.