To the Editor:
What a year it has been. 2020 will go down in American history as a less than stellar year.
Between racial tensions, COVID-19, foreign spying and the most contested presidential election ever, it has not been a particularly good year.
At the local level, even Fort Hood wasn’t exempt from drama. First was a movement to rename the Army base because it was named after a Confederate general. Next came a move to shut the base down altogether because a number of soldiers died last year.
I have an opinion on both of these, but I’ll save it for a future letter.
What has concerned me the most would have to be the effects of the pandemic and the election on this country.
Since the pandemic first made the news, I’ve been highly skeptical of what the public was being told about the coronavirus.
The only truth to come out is that those who are 65 and older, with underlying health issues, are at greater risk.
But for everyone else, who are reasonably healthy, the mask wearing, the social distancing, the shelter-at-home orders and business closings have been the biggest intrusions to our civil rights I’ve seen in my 62 years.
The financial havoc caused by these closings may never be undone. The majority of jobs created in America come from small businesses, not Fortune 500 companies.
Some would argue that human lives are more imporant than these small businesses. Would you rather starve to death because you can’t work or at least have the opportunity to provide for yourself, even if there is a small health risk?
The government can’t / won’t take care of us. We need to get back to business as usual.
I don’t want to hear about the new normal. The old normal is just fine, thank you.
To all readers: Let’s focus on a bountiful and more unified 2021.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
