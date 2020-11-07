To the Editor:
As I drive around Killeen, all I see are signs for city council and I can’t wait until this year of voting is over. The effects will go on for years to come.
I would ask that our city representatives who made certain statements were not just for votes and that it was genuine. The good of the city depends on you, the council,
I have lived in this city for two years and all I hear are idle promises. As a concerned citizen, I would like the newly elected city council to know that I will pray for you every day to make the right decisions for our community.
At the same time, I will be there, as a proud Killeen community resident, to hold all of you accountable for your decisions.
David Million
Killeen
