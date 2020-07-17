To the Editor:
Unmitigated incompetence and neglect has caused over 138,000 American deaths ... so far. Malicious, evil and dangerous leadership has destroyed any progress from staying home and mask wearing.
We continue to have PPE shortages because the defense production act was not implemented. The coronavirus task force is fundamentally disbanded and now hospitals and care facilities must bypass the CDC and report to HHS.
The data base will no longer be available to the public, which puts us all at risk. Science, fact and reason have become politicized and the virus cares not one whit.
This virus is set to become a nation killer because of incompetence — a human tragedy on a scale never seen before.
Sandra Blankenship
Killeen
