To the Editor:
A few weeks ago, who would have foreseen that a simple family man with children and needing $20 would be the object of large, and more often than not, violent protests around the world?
The reason for the massive display, was his death at the hands of a police officer. This was at least the second death caused by asphyxiation; the other was in New York City with the same result. This time the causative agent was an officer’s knee.
A counterfeit $20 bill is by no means worth a man’s life. To his family, the pain and tears are real whether he was a model citizen or struggling with personal issues.
To the leaders at all levels, this represents the opportunity to right a wrong! There is no question that racism still exist in America, but no one is born a racist. It’s ingrained deeply and therefore difficult to extricate.
Many are now clamoring or demanding that police departments be defunded, or eliminated altogether. Such a drastic decision would impact the country, and make its survival questionable.
A good first step is President Trump’s decree banning choke holds by the police. Another solution would be to create a database for officers of the law with violence or more specific the death of citizens on their records.
It would prevent officers from leaving and going to another police department in another town or state.
It’s time to stop the killing of unarmed black men or any other citizens, for that matter, by the police. Leaders of the protesters/demonstrators should be keenly aware that there are some who would infiltrate the organization with the sole purpose of participating and inciting violence. They should coordinate with others to identify and remove them.
A retired chief of police from St. Louis was killed while attempting to protect a friends business it did not matter that he was black, (his death was live streamed on Facebook) as he begged for help.
We must be vigilant, despite the many advances, I’m quite sure that with the police issue on the front burner it will create a positive response. It’s time!
America was, and still is, the greatest country in the world. There are some that will utilize every method, use every crisis or disaster to advance their goal to transform this country into one that fits their plans and goals.
There is grave danger whenever we resort to the indiscriminate use of force by citizens or police.
In a short period of time, the country will be poised to decide if the pandemic or the charges of police brutality have an effect on the election results. Time will tell. ...
Pedro C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
