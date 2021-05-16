To the Editor:
Let’s get proactive. KISD is the 16th largest ISD in Texas. At this point the district seems “cash-flush” — 331 tax abatements are in the mix, past passed general obligation bonds for infrastructure improvements seem met, the “Recover America Act” funds are awaited, DOD Impact Aid is a sure thing, and our property taxes continue to rise. All seems copacetic?
I think not — there’s much to be desired from KISD beyond the “Benjamins”.
More time is spent by KISD administration and the board addressing money matters (eg. Supplemental Pay ($ .5 MIL), General Pay Increases ($15 MIL), Supplemental Staffing increases ($ ??) , and procurement of 10 additional school buses ($ 1 MIL).
COVID excuses are running out; time to get our kids back in school so we can all go back to work. KISD seems full of excuses. If STAAR is the metric, show us the results! We don’t need a top-heavy admin (Ph.D) -to-teacher ratio; let’s concentrate on the student-to- teacher ratio.
Henry Glaister
Harker Heights
