I am a senior citizen and longtime resident of Killeen. Year after year as the Fourth of July holiday approaches, I wonder why although fireworks are illegal within the city limits for use or sale, the law does not seem to be enforced.
I like to watch a good fireworks show like the one done on the former Fort Hood as much as anyone. These are done by people with experience but from as early as the week before until well after the holiday citizens of Killeen are doing their own fireworks with little or no regard to veterans who may suffer from PTSD, the lack of rain and possibility of fires, dogs that are so afraid they run away trying to escape the noise and children who may be trying to sleep.
They do them late into the night and then again for nights after. They throw them into their neighbors yards and driveways and have no regard to where the are falling and what damage they might be causing.
It seems to be a competition in our neighborhood. Who can do the most and cause the loudest noises.
This is against the law and needs to be addressed but to whom?
Does anyone even care anymore about safety and following the law in Killeen?
Please, KPD, I know you are overworked and understaffed, but try to be visible on the streets during this holiday and enforce the law.
Maybe it will take issuing a few citations to show that it is illegal to use fireworks inside the city limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.