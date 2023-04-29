There was a time when you could listen to a person speak and have some idea where they were from. Soft magnolia of the Deep South, Joisy or Brooklyn, the “eh” of Minnesota, Midwest twang, Western drawl, etc. Watermen off the Carolinas still spoke words of Olde English. Scotch/Irish in the hills.
Not so much anymore, as kids have wider exposure.
There was a time when you could see a picture of a city and know it. New Orleans, Charleston, Santa Fe, all have a style of architecture. Not so much anymore. Least of all, here.
Simply look at most new housing at the edges of Killeen and Cove. Every third house is the same. Have you seen the ant colony just west of Cove? They are all the same. A new resident could come home at night, a little tipsy, and pull into the wrong drive.
A country that once produced individuals is now not even vanilla bland. We have neutered individuality out of the culture. Commonality is expected now.
The sameness of mindset may be hazardous to our future. I hold to the premise that all are equal ... but why are we becoming the same? You can’t think outside the box if you don’t know you’re in one.
The media, Web offer endless sources of misinformation or incomplete info. The “herd” drinks this Kool-Aid.
The deep solace of stupidity allows for mass manipulation. Mass manipulation allows the social order to dissolve. The impact on our future is daily news. We have to be more aware as we move forward.
The near future may have some tipping points. We need independent thought to have the best outcome. Can we do it?
