To the Editor:
It used to be that protests were held to demand more freedoms and basic rights.
Our forefathers gave up much to give that to us.
Today, we have too many people protesting for the exact opposite reason.
They want us to give up our freedoms. Freedom of speech. Freedom of religion. Freedom of choice. Freedom to think for ourselves. No thank you.
With a brand new school year upon us, I was hoping that the kids would be able to being kids.
But no, we can’t let that happen. We have to screw up another school year for them under the guise of protecting them from COVID-19.
I’m sick to death of masks. And I’m more than a little annoyed with parents and teachers who want to strong-arm the district into mandating the wearing of masks for another school year.
Why am I so anti-mask? Plain and simple, they don’t protect against viruses!
Since this pandemic began, medical experts have come forward stating that virus particles are so tiny that they pass right through most masks.
One doctor put it this way — “If you’re wearing a mask and someone next to you passes gas and you can smell it, the mask will not protect you against a virus.”
Virus particles are often only 1 micron in size. Most masks offer protection from 100 to 500 microns. You do the math.
Furthermore, if wearing masks works so well, why is COVID still around? Yeah, I know. The mandate was lifted back in March.
That still means that for one year, pretty much every American wore a mask, and most Americans are still wearing them!
Two very real dangers from mask wearing are hypoxia and hypercapnia.
What are they, you ask? The first is oxygen deprivation caused by the restriction the masks creates.
The second is too much CO2 in the body, caused by re-breathing used air over and over.
What are the symptoms? Anxiety, confusion and restlessness.
Left unchecked, vital signs, activity tolerance and level of consciousness will decrease.
Do you think that might be of some importance? Not just to students, but to everyone who wears a mask!
So what’s the answer? Simple. Quit worrying so much.
Kids suffer the least from COVID. They haven’t had enough time to screw up their immune systems by smoking, drinking, doing drugs and taking too many prescription drugs.
Feed them well and stop trying to scare them and they’ll be just fine.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
