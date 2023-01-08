To the Editor:
Congratulations to the 8,444 people who voted for the new Commissioner-elect (Louie Minor, D-Killeen).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Congratulations to the 8,444 people who voted for the new Commissioner-elect (Louie Minor, D-Killeen).
You have succeeded in electing another WOKE, TAX and SPEND Liberal to the County Commission.
There are literally thousands in Bell County that made the choice not to vote. Not voting is quite simply leaving the election and in Mr. Minor’s case his TAX and SPEND ideas to the 15,000 people who did actually vote.
I hope that you enjoy the additional taxes that come IF Mr. Minor’s ideas manage to come to fruition. I would ask that if you did not vote please just be quiet and pay the taxes — knowing that you did not participate.
Proposition A: People from Austin came here. They stirred up a small but vocal part of the citizens of both Killeen and Harker Heights. Prop A clearly violates state law.
Imagine the amount of our tax money that Killeen will waste defending Prop A when the county brings their suit.
This also related to the thousands who did not vote in the November election. Again, I would say pay the taxes the lawsuits add and say nothing.
Hal Dudley
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.