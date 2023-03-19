To the Editor:
I attended last month’s meeting of the Crime Solutions Committee, the only one that I have been to since the committee was formed.
The committee was given a stay of execution after chairman and Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson was ready to throw in the towel, citing a lack of interest or support from the community.
The Killeen City Council pushed hard to encourage Mr. Wilkerson to give the committee 60 more days to show that it’s a worthwhile endeavor.
Out of respect for Mr. Wilkerson, I decided to attend the meeting.
There was a good turnout, with the meeting running about 30 minutes longer than expected.
Many residents offered their opinions as to why individuals would commit crimes and how providing available resources would prevent them from going down that road in the first place.
Sounds nice, but I have my doubts as to how well this will work.
Decent, law-abiding citizens are generally clueless as to how criminals think. They live by a double standard where kindness is weakness.
A criminal’s Golden Rule is, “Do unto others before they do unto you”!
Sounds harsh, doesn’t it? It is. But’s a reality you better face right now.
Our police officers understand this. As a former corrections officer, I’ve seen it. Now as a concerned citizen, you might want to get proactive in fighting crime.
So what can you, as an individual, do to prevent crime? Simple. Don’t be a victim of crime.
The best way to do that is to get a concealed carry license.
I don’t go anywhere without carrying these days.
Some might ask, “What about schools?” Since I quit driving a school bus, that’s not a concern.
Others might say, “I don’t like guns!” That’s fine, but I’ll tell you right now that you’re at a severe disadvantage.
You own a gun, but it’s not on you. Worthless.
You own a gun and /or carry but you know that you could never take another’s life. Again, that’s your call, but then you should not own a gun.
Only one time have I had to draw my gun. It was against a felon convicted of beating his mom and his dog.
I had heard the story but didn’t know that I was talking to a monster until mention of the dog abuse triggered a violent response.
He came at me. I took one step back and drew my gun and convinced him that I would not be his next victim.
In an odd twist of fate, I now have his dog — a wonderful boy that has adjusted well to his new life.
There is so much more I’d like to share, but I’ll save it for future letters.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
The point of this rant was lost at the title of the subject.
Criminals come at you in a miriade of ways. Donald Trump is a criminal along with many in the Republican party and just because they don't carry a gun or knife robbing you at your face doesn't mean they aren't.
Another pointless comment with narrow insight that only affects the person relating it.
Bill you are absolutely correct. I have 20 years experience working in the prison medical department. Most people are clueless about how criminals think. The armed robber who kills the clerk. It wasn't his fault. It was the clerk's fault because she "wouldn't" give the money." Their criminal behavior is NEVER their fault. They are amoral parasites with absolutely regard for your property or person. They cannot open their mouth without telling a lie. Bill you are absolutely correct on the gun issue. All the anti gun virulence you see from democrats is designed to impact law abiding citizens only, criminals couldn't care less about a gun law. Indeed, they even like them because they do not want to confront an armed law abiding citizen. Legitimate gun owners deter criminal attacks about 1.5 million times a year. The liberal politicians who hate your gun rights all have armed security. You should always vote for politicians who respect our gun rights. I too always carry a weapon wherever I go. I encourage others to do the same. If you don't like guns, just write "gun law" on a piece of paper and wave it at any criminal who attacks you. See how that works out for you.
