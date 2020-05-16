To the Editor:
Well, it would seem that the POTUS has decided that the economy is more important than saving lives.
Asked by journalist David Muir, he stated that we have to open the economy even if the data suggests that it will cause an increase in fatalities from the coronavirus.
What he means is that he has to get everyone back to work to enhance his chances to be reelected. The virus has diminished his chances to attend town hall meetings, which are no more that Trump rallies.
He stated at the outset of this that the virus would magically go away this summer. Maybe we should call in Merlin.
John Sammis
Killeen
