Killeen reader says professional diplomats would boost U.S. image
To the Editor:
Regardless of their political affiliation, Presidents Carter, Reagan, Clinton and Obama were gentlemen who, aside from a few shortfalls, were true, articulate statesmen and knew how to deal with other nations on a grand scale.
The trend of recent social, diplomatic, and public awkwardness from the White House (and its numerous representatives) is cause for ridicule and an internationally embarrassing period for our country.
A solution would be to have more professional ambassadors who are not chosen because of their having been high contributors to a winning president or party.
Instead, they should have a native fluency in the language and culture of the country for which they are chosen as ambassadors. Preferably some past study while living in each country as this would bridge the gap between a mere cursory knowledge of the nation and actual experience.
As one who is fluent in Italian and French, I can attest to the great value in not being held captive to an interpreter and being able to directly communicate with people.
In the year 2000 in Stuttgart, I interrupted some interpreters at a brief because I knew they cleverly left things out or failed to interpret the French and Italian presenters’ comments. The commanding general pointed to me and as I stood asked me if I was some kind of expert. I replied that in these two languages, I am.
The other interpreters were made to sit down, and I handled the rest of the conference for the whole day translating between all three languages and helping to field questions.
In a country such as ours, we should be able to find a man or woman who is fluent in both Russian and Chinese to function as the Secretary of State — that way, nobody could run circles around them or us.
Many ambassadorial positions can be filled in a more permanent way by promoting men and women from within the foreign service that are in many cases native speakers of a given country. Then we could keep them from one presidential term to another, rather than changing them (for the most part) every four years with no incentive or possibility of upward mobility within the foreign service. This would prevent crazy gaffs like flying the pride flag outside the U.S. embassy to the Vatican for example.
A final word would be to not tell everybody publicly what one thinks of negative regimes when holding such important and high offices. Sure, Iran, Russia, China and North Korea are dictatorial and brutal regimes. We should try to get along with them. The ultimate way to do this is trade with all; let them solve their human rights issues and stop trying to turn every nation into a clone of the U.S.
All the while the U.S. can tacitly build back our formidable military rather than continue to dismantle it into a wimpy, soft, and overly sensitive social club whereby today’s servicemember is encouraged to embark on a vague journey of self-discovery that is resistant to nothing.
This, coupled with a professional ambassadorial staff and mature and articulate statesmen in the White House will make America a force to be respected and admired.
Paul Passamonti
retired U.S. Army major
Killeen
(1) comment
You are correct on the appointees of the present administration. Everybody
Biden has appointed is a complete embarrassment to our country. Flamboyant in your face freaks are the norm for Biden. At one time in our nation's history we would go to circus sideshows and pay a dime to see the freaks. Now all we have to do is look at Biden and his cabinet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.