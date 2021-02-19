To the Editor:
Anyone who thinks a 15-dollar per hour minimum wage is a good thing doesn’t have critical thinking skills.
Do people really think that business will simply absorb paying fifteen dollars per hour?
They will pass that on to consumers . And landlords will want a piece of that wage increase also and raise everyone’s rent accordingly.
Minimum wage was never intended to be a “living” wage as everyone thinks.
To make a living wage, one must increase one’s skill level or education.
There is no free lunch.
Robert Sheffield
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.