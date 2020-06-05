Killeen reader says rage may be justified, but needless violence isn’t
To the Editor:
In the middle of the coronavirus issue, another crisis explodes in America. A black man is killed by the police, not by bullets but a brutal reminder of a similar incident that happened in New York not long ago when an officer of the law applied an illegal choke hold on a black man and he died of asphyxiation.
In this case after he was handcuffed, the police tried to place him in the police car and he vacillated; that hesitation was enough for the police to wrestle him to the ground, face against the pavement. A policeman placed his knee on his neck applying full force. The man started cry out “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.” For approximately 8 long minutes!
Finally his cries decreased and then there was silence. He was placed in an ambulance and declared dead on arrival.
What has stayed with me was the nonchalant way in which the policeman conducted himself! He seemed to enjoy the approximately 8 minutes that the man begged for his life. Judging by his demeanor, it appeared that his sole purpose at the time was to degrade, humiliate and humble him.
This police officer should be tried as soon as possible. In my opinion, he should not be sentenced to death; criminals on death row wait for many years at tax payers expense. He should be given life without parole and he will be dead faster than with a death sentence.
Demonstrations with just a couple of exceptions, have turned violent. Private property destroyed and set on fire, patrol cars set on fire, Confederate monuments in Virginia, The Carolinas, Tennessee and Mississippi or defaced.
In addition I believe that St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Lincoln Memorial in New York City suffered some damage.
Violent demonstrations with the killing and burning and looting sometimes alienate those that can help by affecting policy. Kory Dean, founder of the Man Club, assisted NBA player Royce White to organize a protest march, It started with 300 people and ended with close to 15,000 and no violence. The protest did not receive full TV coverage. Burning police cars, looting, burning buildings were the target of the press (more interesting?)
Minneapolis, is a city of 430,000, 60% White, 19% Black, 9% Hispanic. Figures for the police three years ago 79% White, 9% Black, 5% Asian, and 4% Hispanic. As much as the anger is justified, it does not excuse riots destroying the property of innocent fellow citizens and putting lives at risk are not substitutes for protest. Rage is not to forgive needless violence.
“No nation, no matter how enlighten can endure criminal violence. If we cannot control it, we are admitting to the world and to ourselves that our laws are no more than a façade that crumbles when the wind of crisis rise.” — Alan Bible
Pedro C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
