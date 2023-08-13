To the Editor:
I’m personally quite mad about politics and those who espouse being of the Republican Party.
A large percentage of the people in state legislatures and Congress fail to meet the standards of actual Republicans.
Actual Republicans would be working for the people and keeping within the framework of our Constitution and the Amendments.
They would also be thoughtful of those who elected them. In other words, they’d want to help the average Joe and Jolene.
In the last few years, our Republicans have been more into revenge mode than helping mode, and to some extent I get it, but we’re not winning any extra friends among the Independent voters by attacking everyone they think doesn’t follow their new right-slanted philosophies.
I can never bring myself to ever vote for a Democrat for national or state office, because of their leftist ideologies.
But it’s becoming harder and harder to go into that booth and vote for my party of choice.
It’s my sincere hope that the Republican Party moves back into its role of pushing Republicanism and civil rights for all.
Phillip L. Newton
retired master sergeant
Killeen
(1) comment
100% agree. The state level party leaders more focused on culture wars than on reducing the role of government in our lives.
Parallel crisis at the local level where self-proclaimed Republicans raise property taxes more than government needs.
Republican Party needs to get back to its higher purpose and get off the path it is on.
