To the Editor:
Five months ago, Texas had a terrible winter storm that caused great damage and loss of life. In Killeen we are still suffering without a comprehensive plan to address the many many potholes and damaged roads that make driving in the city just plain dangerous.
I have seen bombed-out streets in Iraq in better shape than streets in Killeen.
One prime example is Florence Road south of I-14; there are over 70 potholes. Some were fixed, some were not and those fixed by City Maintenance were covered with a light coat of material, much of which has washed away.
Why are we paying taxes when the city staff and elected leaders shirk their responsibilities?
If there is no plan, then it’s time for a recall election of an ineffective City Council and replacement of City Staff who have neglected their duties.
In the meantime, rename Florence Road as Crater Road and bury in those potholes the promises of the current City Council members to address the needs of the people of Killeen.
James Rodgers
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.