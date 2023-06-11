To the Editor:
Twenty-four years ago, the mass shooting at Columbine started a trend around the country of twisted individuals targeting students at all grade levels.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Twenty-four years ago, the mass shooting at Columbine started a trend around the country of twisted individuals targeting students at all grade levels.
Since that time, there have been 15 mass school shootings (4 or more dead) and 380 other school shootings (less than 4 dead).
Last week, Texas lawmakers sent what they believe is a sweeping school safety measure to Gov. Greg Abbott. Well, they’re wrong. It’s not.
“We need to prevent the Uvalde!” This remark was echoed by several lawmakers.
The problem is that this mass shooting was completely preventable!
I don’t know if any other readers have seen this video.
It was bodycam footage taken right as the shooter pulled into the school.
The shooter lost control and crashed into a ditch.
When 2 good Samaritans came to help, they were fired upon.
A school district police officer is sitting in his vehicle watching as things unfold.
The shooter, with rifle in hand, starts walking toward the building.
The officer can be heard getting on the radio and asking for permission to engage the suspect.
That’s right, he needed permission to do his job!
As the shooter continues along a long sidewalk leading up to the building, you can clearly see that the door is wide open and not closed as reported.
The shooter finally enters the building, and we know what happened next.
Our lawmakers reluctantly opted to require an armed guard at each campus.
Just one guard. Well, unless that person is John Rambo, I’d have to say “No way!”
Texas should follow the state of Ohio’s lead. Training and arming teachers.
Candidates are volunteers. They’re given psychological tests to determine their mental toughness.
From here they are trained just like the Ohio State Police. Awesome.
In every school shooting, teachers died shielding students. Their love for their students gave them courage beyond belief.
Do you think just maybe we could learn something from Ohio?
Bill Paquette
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.